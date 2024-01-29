IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.31.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $216.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.04. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

