iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

EWA stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.