iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Position Reduced by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. DDFG Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $93.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $94.10.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

