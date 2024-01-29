iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.77.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

