iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $100.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

