iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Cut by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TIP opened at $106.73 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $105.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

