Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “N/A” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "N/A" from the zero analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded Jamf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

JAMF stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Research analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,033.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,677 shares of company stock worth $592,290. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Jamf by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,409,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,846,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 153,849 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 49.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 403,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

