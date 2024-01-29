JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) to Neutral

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

VIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $9.55 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 505.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

