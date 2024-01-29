JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $514.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 514 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 513 ($6.52), with a volume of 58176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.51).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,024.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 16.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 495.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 479.53.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

In other JPMorgan Global Growth & Income news, insider James Macpherson purchased 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,021,840 ($1,298,398.98). 9.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

