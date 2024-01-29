JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 66,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 138,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JVAL opened at $38.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

