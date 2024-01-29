Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $330.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $245.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRTX. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $293.92.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $314.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.51. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $319.42.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,100. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

