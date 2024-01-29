Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Reduced by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

