Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.14.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $390.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $264.57 and a twelve month high of $457.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,692,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 178,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

