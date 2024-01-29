KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $675.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $640.00. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Get KLA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $599.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $569.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.