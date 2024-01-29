Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.73.

Several analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $28.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.67%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 54,803 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 636.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

