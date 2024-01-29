La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,018,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $35.97 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.17.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

