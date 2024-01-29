Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $224.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

