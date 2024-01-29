Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $839.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $900.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $756.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $687.92.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.05.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

