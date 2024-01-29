Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $975.00 at TD Cowen

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $710.00 to $975.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $830.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $778.05.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $839.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $900.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $756.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $687.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,125.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,984,000 after buying an additional 314,224 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Lam Research by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

