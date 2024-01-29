Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.0 %

CL stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

