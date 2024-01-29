Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

