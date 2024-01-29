LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

Get LKQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 26.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.