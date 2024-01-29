Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NYSE MSGE opened at $33.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $142.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,518 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,652,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,789,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 901,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

