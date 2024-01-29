Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 236.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,799,000 after purchasing an additional 527,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $160.52 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.