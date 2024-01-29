Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.44.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
