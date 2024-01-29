Martin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 282,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,978,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $383.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.25.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.