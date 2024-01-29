Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Down 1.6 %

MATX stock opened at $114.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $122.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

