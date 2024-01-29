Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $114.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MATX

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.