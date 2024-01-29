Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $70.50 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 11.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.34.

Apple stock opened at $192.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.01 and a 200-day moving average of $184.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

