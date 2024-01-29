Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $196,503,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $86.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

