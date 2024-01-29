MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MEIP opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.80. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

