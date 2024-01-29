Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 42.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 35.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSEX shares. TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Middlesex Water

In related news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $90,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

MSEX stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $90.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

