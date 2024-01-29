Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Miller Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

