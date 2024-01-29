Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ARIS opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.20 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

