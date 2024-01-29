Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 15,018 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BRF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in BRF by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 16,983,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRFS. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

