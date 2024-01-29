Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,442 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of AngioDynamics worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 63.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $13.56.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

