Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 8,501 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lands’ End by 463,900.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lands’ End by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 807.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Lands’ End Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $291.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $324.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Lands' End had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands' End, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End Profile

(Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

