Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,622,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after buying an additional 173,230 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 109,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE PRME opened at $6.53 on Monday. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $635.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRME. Citigroup began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Prime Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

