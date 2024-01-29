Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biomea Fusion were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 89.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.46.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

