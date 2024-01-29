Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMBC opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.10. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

