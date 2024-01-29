Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 588.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matterport by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Matterport by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.78. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

