Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 364,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 419,657 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,788,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

NYSE ASPN opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $17.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

