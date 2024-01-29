Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $216,000 Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In related news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,128 shares of company stock valued at $256,461. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

