Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OLO were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 16,227,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,833,000 after buying an additional 1,335,223 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $8,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Raine Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raine Group LLC now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OLO. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Insider Activity at OLO

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $45,650.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 in the last three months. 39.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of OLO stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $838.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.