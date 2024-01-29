Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $150,000 in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,803,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,444,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,291,000. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,242,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $7.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $845.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.90. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:BTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. Research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

