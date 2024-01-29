Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $237,000 in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $350.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.35. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $69.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.38 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

