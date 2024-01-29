Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 164.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 58.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 23.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Performance

NYSE:CX opened at $8.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CX

CEMEX Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.