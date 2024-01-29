Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVV. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,961,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.23). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

In other Savers Value Village news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

