Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 20.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 136.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 215,278 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the second quarter worth about $4,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the third quarter worth about $191,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $722.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVO. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Mission Produce Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Recommended Stories

