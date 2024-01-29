Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 101.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 332.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 35,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 1.4 %

BJRI opened at $34.26 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Read More

